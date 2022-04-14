Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Textron by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Textron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Textron by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

