Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 363 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,461,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,624,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 632.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 146,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM opened at $37.53 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APAM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

