Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:GDO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.65. 23,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,322. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
