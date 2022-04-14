Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GDO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.65. 23,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,322. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

