Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the March 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 38,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HYI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.47. 37,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,437. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

