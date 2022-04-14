Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Trading Up 13.7%

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 544,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 113,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$32.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

