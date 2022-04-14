Western Union (NYSE:WU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western Union's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Expanding its digital platform and taking initiatives to streamline business will drive long-term growth at the company. Implementing its new Global Strategy, designed to drive efficiency, profitability, and long-term revenue growth is praiseworthy. These initiatives are expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately $150 million by 2022. Western Union’s strategic partnerships are expected to boost its footprint in the remittance space. However, its high debt level and lower cash balance remain a concern. Also, increasing competition in the remittance space continues to affect its profits. The firm expects adjusted earnings per share for 2022 within $1.90-$2, indicating a massive decline from $2.19 in 2021. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

WU stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after buying an additional 8,905,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $77,357,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Western Union by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in Western Union by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

