Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

WAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 over the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $88,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

