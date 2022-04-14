Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.54 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $23.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $23.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $24.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.86.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool stock traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.94. The stock had a trading volume of 54,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,545. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

