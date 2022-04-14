WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.14 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $403.99 million and $4.14 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005363 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001026 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.