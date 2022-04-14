William Severance Sells 3,174 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $92,109.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,076.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, William Severance sold 1,826 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $52,954.00.

On Monday, April 4th, William Severance sold 2,148 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $58,318.20.

On Friday, April 1st, William Severance sold 9,325 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $251,868.25.

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52.

NYSE:MSP opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Datto by 21.6% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 310,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Datto by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Datto by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datto by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Datto by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

