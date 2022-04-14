Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.36. 37,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,136. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.19. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

