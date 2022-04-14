Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $153.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.19.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

