Wing Finance (WING) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.67 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.80 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $8.89 or 0.00022289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.21 or 0.07538484 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,926.74 or 1.00088380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041011 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,452,248 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

