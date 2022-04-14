WINk Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002546 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009809 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00228003 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

