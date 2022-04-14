WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
