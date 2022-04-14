WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000.

