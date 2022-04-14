WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the March 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 385,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after buying an additional 73,187 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 199.9% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 270,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 40.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 67,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $23,306,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRW traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $63.40. 6,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,344. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

