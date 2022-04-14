Woodcoin Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and $8,681.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,928.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.22 or 0.07561529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00269027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.54 or 0.00845359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00092863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.57 or 0.00574961 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00361592 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.