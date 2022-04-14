WPP’s (WPP) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.38) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.44) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.46) to GBX 1,320 ($17.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of WPP to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($19.22) to GBX 1,250 ($16.29) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,263.80 ($16.47).

WPP stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 979.40 ($12.76). The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 868.80 ($11.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.05). The firm has a market cap of £10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,065.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,077.62.

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.03), for a total transaction of £441,766.26 ($575,666.22). Also, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.62), for a total transaction of £1,107,167.05 ($1,442,750.91).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

