Wrapped Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $213.95 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.08 billion and approximately $213.95 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $39,966.48 or 1.00094634 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00024778 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 277,279 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

