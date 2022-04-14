WSFS Financial (WSFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $41.85 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $7,644,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in WSFS Financial by 392.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 107,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,942,000 after acquiring an additional 30,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

