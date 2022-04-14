W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.50 Million

Analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $158.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $125.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $708.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $803.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $719.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of WTI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 1,985,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 131.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 349,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 210.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,533 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 82.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 105.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 848,416 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

