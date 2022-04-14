Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CBRE Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.81. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

