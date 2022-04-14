Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XBC. National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.75 price target (up from C$2.40) on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.73.

Shares of XBC traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,065. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.34. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$5.38. The company has a market cap of C$385.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

