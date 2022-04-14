XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get XOMA alerts:

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. XOMA has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $70,216.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 138.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in XOMA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of XOMA by 181.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.