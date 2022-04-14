Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YNDX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 157,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 561.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yandex (Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.