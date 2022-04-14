Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from reopening of economies which is resulting in higher ad spending, an increase in Paying Advertising Locations and an improvement in non-term customer retention rate. The company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios, Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. Nonetheless, decline in food take-out and delivery order volumes, as several restaurants resumed and increased their dine-in operations, is likely to continue hurting its transaction revenues in the near-term. Moreover, increased spending towards long-term growth initiatives is expected to hurt profitability in the near-term.”

Get Yelp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.75. Yelp has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,679 shares of company stock worth $1,395,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 82.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.