YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

YPF opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,795,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 148,485 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,086,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 803,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,067,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 714,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,996,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 348,757 shares in the last quarter. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

