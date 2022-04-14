Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. Acutus Medical reported sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $16.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $17.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.20 million to $24.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.
Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $138,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Acutus Medical stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.89. 600,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,629. The company has a market cap of $25.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About Acutus Medical (Get Rating)
Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.
