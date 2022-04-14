Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will post $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $11.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,543. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

