Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) to announce ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Aptevo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($3.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 231.51% and a negative return on equity of 357.62%.

Several research firms have commented on APVO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:APVO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.76. 65,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,826. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,729,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

