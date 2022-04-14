Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Devon Energy posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $10.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $13.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Devon Energy stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.56. 408,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,438,469. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,260.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,966,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $525,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

