Zacks: Analysts Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.42 Million

Equities analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) to announce $238.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.96 million. fuboTV reported sales of $119.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,849,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,927,120. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $856.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About fuboTV (Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.