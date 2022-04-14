Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Illumina posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.
ILMN traded down $6.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.55. 19,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,597. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.04. Illumina has a 12-month low of $302.79 and a 12-month high of $526.00.
In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
