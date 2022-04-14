Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.47). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.43.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $3,880,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.04. 321,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.66.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

