Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Aeva Technologies reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEVA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 965,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,344. The stock has a market cap of $820.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.69. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.