Zacks: Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post $5.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.19 and the highest is $6.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $5.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $31.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $32.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $41.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.20 to $46.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,975.69.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded up $10.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,600.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,974. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,522.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,636.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

