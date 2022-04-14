Zacks: Analysts Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.45 Million

Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) to post $29.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $28.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $137.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.20 million to $138.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $169.10 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $174.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

INBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $41.57. 27,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,790. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $402.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

