Zacks: Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.44. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $3.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.66. 269,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,839. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $5,217,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

