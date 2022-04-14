Zacks: Analysts Expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,642,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 54,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.71. 1,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,805. The company has a market cap of $540.94 million, a P/E ratio of -174.09 and a beta of 2.17. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $85.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

