Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). Orion Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

ORN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

ORN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 159,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Orion Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orion Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 58,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

