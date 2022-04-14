Zacks: Analysts Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

SA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:SA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $21.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 1,016.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 671,663 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,962,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,364,000 after buying an additional 464,231 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 14,303.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 248,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.