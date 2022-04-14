Zacks: Analysts Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post -$4.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.35). United Airlines posted earnings of ($7.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

UAL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,299,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,469,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

