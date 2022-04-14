Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Beyond Air also posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 154,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,035. The stock has a market cap of $197.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

In other news, Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,685 shares of company stock valued at $293,447 in the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beyond Air by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beyond Air by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Beyond Air by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

