Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) to report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). CareCloud posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTBC. StockNews.com upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CareCloud by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTBC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,244. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.93.

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.