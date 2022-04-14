Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.15 Million

Analysts expect Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) to post $144.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $146.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year sales of $710.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.40 million to $715.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $932.90 million, with estimates ranging from $914.80 million to $947.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,127,125 shares of company stock worth $263,570,510 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of BROS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

