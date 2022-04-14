Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. EMCOR Group posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%.

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.83. 10,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $107.79 and a one year high of $135.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

