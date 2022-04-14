Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Announce $6.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $6.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.22 and the lowest is $6.20. FedEx reported earnings of $5.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $20.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.85 to $23.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FDX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $206.52. The stock had a trading volume of 79,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,965. FedEx has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.33. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $593,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

