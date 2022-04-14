Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.53. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HRB traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $26.81. 2,101,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,456. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 66.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.