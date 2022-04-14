Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to Post $1.11 EPS

Analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.26. Ingevity reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $23,396,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,842,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.35. 178,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,099. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

