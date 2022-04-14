Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innospec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Innospec posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innospec will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $413.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ IOSP traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.83. The stock had a trading volume of 60,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,084. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46. Innospec has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.14.

In other Innospec news, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $33,679.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,891,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7,529.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 512,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,222,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,093,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

